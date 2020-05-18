Show your #ArtfeltTHANKS for local COVID-19 helpers

Published Sunday, May. 17, 2020, 9:24 pm

Arts Council of the Valley and Rockingham Fine Arts Association are collaborating with Riner Rentals on #artfeltTHANKS.

The effort was launched to use the talents of local artists to express appreciation to healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential workers who are stepping forward heroically to help our community cope with COVID-19.

Artists are creating yard signs to say “thank you” to those who are putting their lives on the line during these demanding times.

Proceeds from yard sign sales will be split equally between the artists and the RMH Foundation Crisis Response Fund.

Yard signs are available for online purchase ($25 each) at valleyarts.org , where sign pickup/delivery information is available.

“The arts are vital to our lives,” noted ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden. “We especially realize that importance during this crisis, when our hearts are lifted – and connected – through visual and performing arts experiences shared online when we can’t be together.”

“The #artfeltTHANKS project is a way to use the arts to express our deep appreciation for the people who are caring for us and keeping our community rolling right now,” added RFAA Director and lead artist Ashley Sauder Miller, “while also providing some income for artists, who are among the many people who’ve been negatively impacted by the economic fallout from COVID-19.”

“The project is a perfect way for all of us to support the local artists who make our community a wonderful place to live, while also thanking the frontline heroes keeping us healthy and safe during this unprecedented time,” noted Riner Rentals owner Paul Riner. “The real heart behind this project is for artists to be supported, neighbors working on the front lines to be thanked, and our community to celebrate both groups,” he concluded.

Participating artists include: Angus Carter, Gayle Driver, Barb Gautcher, Zach Gesford, Jeff Guinn, Brenda Hounshell, Tyler Kauffman, Lana Lambert, Ashley Sauder Miller, Keith Mills, Emily Quesenberry, Viktoriya Samoylov, and Brandy Somers. The organizers anticipate adding other artists to the project.

Artist stipend sponsor is Riner Rentals.

Print sponsors are Bank of the James, GreeneHurlocker PLC, HCPS Fine Arts, and Truck It.

For more information, visit valleyarts.org.

