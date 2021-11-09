Should I get a home warranty for my washer and dryer?

Washers and dryers have become household staples in recent decades. In fact, as of 2020, more than 80% of US households own a washing machine. They take the burden out of the chore and require minimal manual labor to produce a fresh batch of clothes. If you’re fortunate enough to own a pair, you know what a lifesaver they can be. However, you also know what a costly investment they are.

That is why it is crucial to maintain your washer and dryer. It will save you from shelling out more money on repairs that could have been avoided. But, like any regularly used appliance, washers and dryers are not invincible from natural wear and tear. Regardless of how much you spent on quality or how well-maintained they are, washers and dryers can still malfunction over time.

This is where a home appliance home warranty comes in handy. It will cover your expenses when faced with unforeseen problems. In this article, we discuss the importance of getting a home warranty for your washer and dryer.

Common problems you can encounter with your washer and dryer

Washers and dryers are hefty machines that contain various components and complex wiring. Knowing how they work is too complicated for a homeowner to understand and even more difficult to repair on your own.

Here are a few problems people commonly encounter with their washer and dryer. In such cases, the affected component will need to be repaired or replaced.

My washing machine is noisy or excessively vibrating: This can be due to damaged components like a loose drum bearing or a blockage in the pump filter.

My washing machine stops mid-cycle: The most common reason for this problem is a broken door or lid switch.

Water is not being pumped out during or after a cycle: The problem may lie in a damaged drain pump. This happens when you accidentally leave a hard object inside the load. It may also be a result of natural wear and tear.

My washer or dryer basket is not spinning: This is a common occurrence when you overload your washer or dryer. It contributes to faster wear and tear of a component called the motor coupler.

I cannot open the machine door: More often than not, this is due to a drainage problem. The machine’s drum or pipe may be filled with water. If manually draining doesn’t help, the parts are probably broken.

I cannot start my washer or dryer: Washers and dryers that are unable to start may have a faulty sensor or pressure pad. Wiping it clean may help. But oftentimes, the parts are already too damaged and need to be repaired.

Home warranty coverage for washer and dryer

It is important to note that a basic home warranty coverage does not usually cover washing machines and dryers. However, most warranty providers offer them as optional services for an additional premium. Keep in mind that these policies vary per machine component and type of repair. It is best to discuss this in detail with different providers before making a decision.

Refer to the list below to see what is usually covered and what is not.

Components usually covered

Water level switch

Water inlet valve

Water temperature switch

Drive basket

Drive belt

Brakes

Clutch assembly

Timer

Sequencer

Lid switch and actuator

Touchpad

Control board

Power supply

Agitator

Pump coupling

Wigwag

Drive belt

Boot seal

Gas valve

Main burner

Pilot burner

Thermocouple

Manifold

Transformer

Relay

Regulator

Standard thermostat

Igniter

Fuse

Sensor

Powerpack

Seals

Surface limit control

Motor

Bearings

Pulleys

Electrical heating element

Components usually not covered

Removable mini-tubs or buckets

Soap dispensers

Filter screens

Knobs and dials

Damage to clothing

Water flow restrictions due to mineral deposits

Drawers

Venting

Lint screens

Dryer cabinet fragrance/humidity center or cosmetic issues

Home warranty cost for washer and dryer

The cost of a home warranty plan depends on the warranty provider and the services you opt to include. Basic plans can cost as low as $250+ annually but may not include washers and dryers. You can expect more comprehensive plans to cover big-ticket appliances. They can cost as much as $1,000+ annually.

Story by James E. Surrey

