Shots fired near South Fork Rivanna Reservoir
Albemarle County Police responded to a call of shots fired in the vicinity of the South Fork Rivanna Reservoir, near Woodburn Road, on Monday.
ACPD is seeking the community’s help in identifying the occupants of an older model tan work van and a black sedan that were parked in the vicinity of the dam at the time the shots were fired.
If anyone has information related to this incident, please call CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or email CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org.
This is an ongoing investigation. ACPD will continue to have an increased presence in the area.
