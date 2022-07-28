Shots fired in Waynesboro incident: But that’s about all we know right now
Waynesboro Police reported to a shots fired report on North Poplar Avenue Wednesday evening, but that’s about all we know at the moment.
It was the 200 block of North Poplar Avenue, basically the area of the intersection of North Poplar and Broad Street, near the CVS, Family Dollar and the shopping center with the Badcock furniture store.
The call to dispatch was for shots fired, and officers, upon arrival, learned that there had been a fight at the location, and that a suspect and victim in the incident had already left the area.
Police say that they have identified several parties to the fight, and that they consider the event to be “isolated,” and that there is no known threat to the community.
No known injuries from the shooting have been reported at this time.
Detectives are actively investigating this incident to determine what led to the shooting and identify all parties involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or the Crimestoppers hotline at 800-322-2017.