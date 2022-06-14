Short burst of local COVID-19 activity seems to have abated

The COVID census at Augusta Health is stable, according to a Monday report. The current inpatient COVID-19 census is nine, with no deaths over the past week.

In the 24 hours preceding 9 a.m. on Monday, 17 new positive cases of COVID were diagnosed at Augusta Health testing sites. There were 20 positive cases on Sunday’s report and 20 positive cases on Saturday’s report. COVID testing is available at any Augusta Health Urgent Care Center.

The Augusta Health testing positivity rate for the week of June 6-11 was 15.9 percent For the week of May 29-June 4, the rate was 25.9 percent. For the month of May, the rate was 22.1 percent.

Masking is still required within all Augusta Health facilities. New Visitation Policy restrictions were effective May 23 and are still in effect. They are available at www.augustahealth.com/patients-visitors/visitor-resources/visiting-information.

