Shorebirds stifle new-look FredNats in series opener

Published Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, 11:00 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

On a night when 15 different players made their Low-A debuts, the newest arrivals for the Delmarva Shorebirds outplayed the Fredericksburg Nationals in a 10-1 final on Tuesday.

The Shorebirds scored three runs in the fifth and exploded for seven runs in the sixth, getting at least one hit from eight of the nine players making their first apperance in a Delmarva uniform.

A leadoff walk to Jordy Barley began the ballgame, and Junior Martina dropped an RBI single into shallow right field to put the FredNats up 1-0. That would be all that Shorebirds starter Houston Roth (W, 7-2) would allow, as he got through 5.0 innings allowing only three singles and one run.

The 1-0 lead held through the fourth, as Karlo Seijas (L, 3-11) pitched hitless baseball into the fifth. With one out in the bottom of the fifth, John Rhodes broke the ice with a single before Connor Pavolony hit a go-ahead two-run homer. A Jacob Teter double was followed by a Collin Burns single, giving Reed Trimble a chance to extend the lead to 3-1 with a fielder’s choice.

Troy Stainbrook took over in the bottom of the sixth, and allowed five baserunners without recording an out. All those runners scored, first on a Donta’ Williams RBI single and then on a Pavolony two-run double. Christian Vann took over and allowed two more runs of his own, giving the Shorebirds a 10-1 advantage.

Fredericksburg managed just four hits all night, and only a Jeremy De La Rosa double after the fourth inning.

The FredNats continue their series against the Shorebirds on Wednesday. First pitch from Perdue Stadium is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.