Shore Breeze Farms to increase production at hydroponic greenhouse facility in Northampton County

Published Sunday, Jul. 5, 2020, 12:35 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Shore Breeze Farms will expand operations at its hydroponic greenhouse facility in Northampton County, increasing its production of Virginia-grown leafy greens by 30 percent.

The company provides Virginia-grown lettuces to Virginia public schools, local restaurants, and farm stands on the Eastern Shore and in Virginia Beach.

“It is exciting to see homegrown companies like Shore Breeze Farms harnessing new agriculture technologies to bring fresh, local vegetables to their communities,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “Shore Breeze Farms has long been known for innovative product offerings, and I am especially proud to see how they are branching into new markets during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis to offer pre-packaged salad kits to Virginians on the Eastern Shore.”

“Virginia agribusinesses like Shore Breeze Farms are finding new ways to improve their operations to extend the growing season and meet customer-demand for local, Virginia-grown products,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “It is this commitment to continuous improvement that has helped make agriculture the Commonwealth’s largest private industry.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with Northampton County to secure the project for the Commonwealth. Northam approved a $15,000 grant from the AFID fund to assist Northampton County with the project.

This is the first Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund grant awarded to Northampton County.

A fourth-generation farmer on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Steve Sturgis started his eight-acre farm in 1979, took over his family’s farming operation in 2002, and has since doubled its size to 900 acres. In 2019, Sturgis opened Shore Breeze Farms, a new produce market and hydroponic greenhouse facility. Hydroponics is a method of growing plants that uses a solution of water and nutrients instead of soil. This system typically yields more, requires less space, and allows for year-round growing.

“I’m pleased that Virginia has addressed the need for assistance to agricultural businesses through the AFID program,” said Steve Sturgis, owner of Shore Breeze Farms. “Agriculture is the Commonwealth’s largest private industry, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

“Agriculture is the largest and one of the most important industries in Northampton County,” said Northampton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Oliver Bennett. “We appreciate the Commonwealth’s assistance in bringing this dynamic project to fruition. We applaud Shore Breeze Farms and the Sturgis family’s commitment to agriculture on the Eastern Shore and their innovative approach to providing local produce to our students, our residents and our visitors year-round.”

“Farmers, growers and watermen on the Eastern Shore have been feeding the Commonwealth and the country for generations,” said Sen. Lynwood Lewis. “For decades, the Sturgis family has been a leader in good stewardship, providing a great example of the proud tradition of agriculture that plays in our Shore economy and our way of life. It’s critical that the Commonwealth recognizes the importance of supporting our farmers during this unprecedented time of both public health and economic uncertainty.”

“It is great to see a local family with deep Eastern Shore roots continue to make their living on this peninsula through cutting edge approaches to our oldest industry,” said Del. Robert Bloxom.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments