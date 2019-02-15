Shootings in Nelson County leave one dead

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating two shootings that took place at a residence in the Stoney Creek community of Nelson County.

The incident began shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday when an adult female drove herself to a Wintergreen Fire Department station. The woman had been shot and was transported to UVA Medical Center. She is still being treated for serious injuries.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to a nearby residence on Rodes Valley Drive. As the deputies approached the residence, they heard gunshots fired from inside the house.

The Virginia State Police was requested to respond to the scene and set up a perimeter around the house to contain the subject inside. Despite numerous attempts by state police overnight, no contact was made with the individual inside the residence.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence. Upon making entry into the residence Friday morning, the Virginia State Police Tactical Team located a deceased adult male inside. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The male subject is believed to be the individual who shot the woman several hours earlier. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Related Content

Shop Google