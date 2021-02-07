Shooting under investigation in Waynesboro: One victim, several in custody after police pursuit

A shooting reported in the 800 block of Grayson Avenue in Waynesboro sent a victim to UVA Medical Center on Sunday.

Waynesboro Police pursued a silver Dodge Charger reportedly involved in the shooting, and after multiple people bailed out of the vehicle, gave chase.

Per a release from the PD, multiple people are detained for possible involvement in this incident.

This incident is currently under investigation.

