Shooting under investigation in Waynesboro: One victim, several in custody after police pursuit
A shooting reported in the 800 block of Grayson Avenue in Waynesboro sent a victim to UVA Medical Center on Sunday.
Waynesboro Police pursued a silver Dodge Charger reportedly involved in the shooting, and after multiple people bailed out of the vehicle, gave chase.
Per a release from the PD, multiple people are detained for possible involvement in this incident.
This incident is currently under investigation.