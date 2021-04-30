Shooting in Augusta County results in arrest of Newport News man

A Newport News man is in custody in connection with a shooting into an occupied vehicle that apparently stemmed from a dispute in a parking lot in the Fishersville area Thursday night.

Jordan Crews was apprehended in the early-morning hours of Friday in Staunton and is being held in Middle River Regional Jail on a bundle of felony charges related to the shooting.

A second person, Shalayia Johnson, also of Newport News, was also charged with being an accessory in the incident.

Johnson was released from jail on an unsecured bond.

“This was an isolated incident that stemmed from a verbal argument over two vehicles that were backing up in the parking lot at the same time. The careless actions of Mr. Crews could have resulted in a deadly situation,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said.

County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1100 block of Jefferson Highway at 9:05 p.m. Thursday to investigate the report of a shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Deputies reviewed video footage from a business in the area that revealed two vehicles had been involved in the altercation.

The suspect vehicle was located at 2 a.m. at the Red Roof Inn in the City of Staunton. Officers from Staunton Police Department assisted deputies with apprehending the two suspects and taking them into custody without incident at 5:45 a.m.

Crews is charged with shooting from a vehicle, shooting into an occupied vehicle, two counts of attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He was also served with several outstanding warrants from Newport News.

