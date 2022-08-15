Shooting at youth football game in Texas takes the life of coach, whose son witnessed the crime
Aqib Talib, a retired NFL cornerback who is now a studio NFL TV analyst Amazon Prime, was coaching at a youth football game in a Dallas suburb over the weekend where a fight broke out between the rival coaching staffs, shots were fired, and one man ended up dead, and Talib’s brother, Yaqub, is the prime suspect.
Yaqub Talib is still at large, according to authorities in Lancaster, Texas, which is investigating the Saturday night shooting.
The coach who died in the shooting has been identified as Mike Hickmon, 43, a former player at the University of North Texas, whose son, Mike Jr., was among those who witnessed the incident that led to his father’s death.
“I’m lost at words. I don’t know how to explain it to the kids. That’s the part that I’m stuck on right now. How do I explain it them. Why?” said Mike Freeman, the president of the D.E.A. Dragons youth team, who said the argument started when Hickmon went to pick up a football, and someone kicked it away.
“This is something that these kids will remember for the rest of their life. They’ll never forget this moment,” Freeman said.
TMZ has obtained video of the incident and the aftermath, and it makes even less sense seeing it.
Whatever was going on wasn’t going on all that long before you hear the shots ring out, leading to a couple of uncomfortable questions.
Why would a coach in a league for 9-year-olds feel the need to be packing heat on the sidelines, and then why, a few seconds into a dumb fight involving the adults, did he feel he had to fire into the melee?