Shooter, victim arrested in Waynesboro shooting: Update

Waynesboro Police have arrested two men in connection with a shootout reported on the 200 block of Tiffany Drive on Thursday.

Zerrion Demante Warfield, 18, has been charged with felony malicious wounding and misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm.

Warfield turned himself in last night at the Waynesboro Police Department and is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

The man wounded in the shooting, Antwan Demarcus Tinsley,30, has also been charged, in his case, with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm, a misdemeanor.

Tinsley was arrested upon being released from the University of Virginia Hospital where he had received treatment for his wound and is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

The shooting, which began as a domestic disturbance, resulted in more than 20 rounds being exchanged by the two suspects and damage to several vehicles which were hit by the gunfire.

This investigation remains active and additional charges are possible.

