Shipping dangerous goods requires adherence to regulations

Some goods are classified as dangerous, and if you are intending to ship them, it is important that you stick to the regulations. If you do this, there will be fewer chances of damage to your shipment and causing harm to the environment or to others. The type of packaging, labeling, and documentation that you need to transport these goods safely, is something you need to learn about.

Is training necessary to ship dangerous goods?

Yes. For shipping dangerous goods you need the proper training and an understanding of the necessary regulations. If you are not trained, you have the option of hiring specialist freight services that can prepare your shipment.

Regulations

These regulations contain specifications of the type of packaging, its labelling, and the needed documentation so that the goods can be transported safely. The mode of transport can impact the rules, so you need to check this with your carrier, as to how they will be transporting these goods.

Preparing dangerous goods for shipping

As a shipper, the responsibility of correctly classifying the dangerous goods, making the necessary declarations, the needed packing and labelling lies with you, and you need to ensure this. Check with your supplier or manufacturer so that they can tell you the right classification.

As an example, let us look at bleach. This product is available readily for use everyday, but when it is being transported, it is classified as dangerous goods. The goods of this type will have signs that warn customers. The same is through for lithium batteries as they have a risk of fire – these are marked with a sticker showing the shipper of their inclusion in a parcel.

Use of the right box: Boxes in which you pack bleach must have markings of its specifications, a testing confirmation that it can be used in the transport of dangerous goods. Every dangerous goods classification has its own marking.

Product packing must be secure: You must place the bleach in a bag made of plastic which you can then put in the box. Any empty space in the bag must be filled with vermiculite or any other packing material. The bag should then be closed with a plastic tie.

Correct labelling of package: Bleach is a corrosive substance. So, the label that you stick to the box, must be that for corrosive substances.

Recheck packing and documentation: Make sure that your box is properly sealed after you have stuck the labels to it. When the transporter arrives to collect the box, hand over the dangerous goods documentation along with the box.

