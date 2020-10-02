Shentel wins big for rural communities at CBRS mid-band spectrum auction

Published Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, 4:02 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Shentel won a total of 262 Priority Access Licenses in 74 counties at the FCC’s CBRS mid-band spectrum auction.

Shentel made an investment of more than $16 million and won an average of 3.54 out of 7 of the PALs in 74 counties across Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

“We are very proud to win 262 licenses in the CBRS auction,” said Dave Heimbach, EVP & COO of Shentel. “Broadband access has become increasingly critical amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and Shentel specializes in providing advanced telecommunications services to rural and underserved markets where the lack of broadband is particularly acute. This investment in mid-band spectrum, which is particularly well-suited to fixed wireless broadband deployments in rural areas, will ensure we are able to continue bringing critical broadband access to the communities we serve.”

In addition to the CBRS spectrum acquisition, Shentel is also launching a new high-speed Internet service this month using fixed wireless broadband technology on 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum in portions of Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio.

“Beam Internet” by Shentel was created to reach homes beyond the edge of its fiber to the home and cable broadband networks. Beam will leverage a 5G-ready fixed wireless network that will also take advantage of the newly acquired CBRS mid-band spectrum.

The new service will enable rural homeowners to connect to the Beam wireless network via a small outdoor modem mounted on or near the roof of their homes. There will initially be three speed offerings available:

25Mbps Download/3Mbps Upload

50Mbps Download/5Mbps Upload

100Mbps Download/10Mbps Upload

Prices will start at $60 per month for high-speed Internet with available home phone service including unlimited long distance for an additional $20 per month.

The service will include an outdoor mounted receiver and up to 2 in-home Wi-Fi extenders.

For more information about Shentel, visit www.shentel.com or call 1-800-SHENTEL (1-800-743-6835).

To learn more about Beam Internet by Shentel, visit www.iwantbeam.com.

Related

Comments