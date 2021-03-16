Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center celebrates #SBDCDay

Wednesday, March 17, marks the fifth annual #SBDCDay, a national, collective day to celebrate the impact America’s Small Business Development Centers have on the success of our nation’s dreamers, innovators and doers.

Nearly 1,000 SBDC centers across the country and the hundreds of thousands of clients they serve will join in sharing success stories and positive results SBDCs have had on the nation’s small business communities.

The Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center will feature recent accomplishments and testimonials by clients and partners on all their social media channels on #SBDCDay, and premier the new America’s SBDC brand the Center will be adopting over the next few months.

More on the brand can be viewed at www.valleysbdc.org/new-sv-sbdc-brand.

“Small Business Development Centers have been a crucial part of the business recovery process during COVID,” Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center Director Joyce Krech said. “Helping clients navigate the myriad of fast-moving funding opportunities and special programs that have come out of the stimulus bills and through local and regional initiatives has been a major focus for our business advisors.

“Successfully helping many small businesses quickly pivot to meet the changing needs of their customers during this time is an accomplishment we want to acknowledge. We are proud of the role our team has played.”

