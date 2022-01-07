Shenandoah Valley: Road conditions improving, but re-freeze is on the way

Snowplows and sunshine are working together to gradually improve road conditions Friday morning in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. The region received up to 6 inches of snow Thursday night. Interstates and primary roads are in clear to minor condition, while most secondary roads still have significant amounts of snow or ice.

Virginia Department of Transportation employees and contractors continue to plow and treat roads as needed throughout the 11-county Staunton District. VDOT warns motorists that wet and slushy roads will ice over Friday night as temperatures drop into the single digits.

Here are the conditions as of 11 a.m. Friday:

Interstate 64 – Minor conditions in Alleghany. Clear conditions in Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County.

Interstate 81 – Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Frederick counties.

Primary roads – Minor conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick and Clarke counties. Clear conditions in Warren County.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.

For winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org , look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

