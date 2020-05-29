Shenandoah Valley historic sites tap into $37K in emergency funding through SVBF

More than $37,000 in grant funding has been awarded to 20 historic sites and organizations in the Shenandoah Valley.

The grant awards are being made through the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation Historic Sites Emergency Grant Fund program.

The foundation established the program to assist partners in the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District during the COVID-19 lockdown. This program is intended to provide support for historic sites who are suffering financial hardship due to the interruption of normal operations.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, when historic sites throughout the Valley are facing an almost total loss of revenue due to closed doors and canceled events, we wanted to do what we could to help our partners through these difficult times,” said Keven Walker, CEO of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation. “We’re glad to be able to provide this critical support – and proud that the generosity of our members made it possible.”

Applicants were able to apply for up to $2,500 to offset loss or expected loss.

The funds for the program were provided through the generous donations of SVBF members and supporters. The Emergency Grant Fund is fully funded by these private funds, and does not include any state or federal monies.

Recipients

Augusta County Historical Society (Staunton) – $2,500.00

Belle Grove Plantation (Middletown) – $2,500.00

Brethren and Mennonite Heritage Center (Harrisonburg) – $2,000.00

Burwell-Morgan Mill (Clarke County Historical Association) (Millwood/Berryville) – $2,248.00

The Dallard-Newman Historic Museum (Northeast Neighborhood Association) (Harrisonburg) – $2,200.00

Fort Harrison (Daniel Harrison House) (Dayton) – $1,000.00

The Heritage Museum (Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society) (Dayton) – $1,500.00

The Highland County Museum (Highland Historical Society) (McDowell) – $1,900.00

The Jacob Swartz House (New Market) – $600.00

Josephine School Community Museum – $2,500.00

Kernstown Battlefield (Kernstown Battlefield Association) (Winchester) – $2,500.00

New Market Battlefield Military Museum (New Market) – $2,500.00

Newtown History Center (Stone House Foundation) (Stephens City) – $304.24

Plains District Memorial Museum (Timberville) – $2,000.00

Shenandoah Valley Cultural Heritage Museum at the Edinburg Mill (Edinburg) – $2,500.00

The Stonewall Brigade Museum (The 116th Infantry Regiment Foundation, Inc.) – $2,500.00

The Warren Sipe House (The Virginia Quilt Museum) (Harrisonburg) – $2,500.00

Warren Rifles Confederate Memorial Museum, Inc. (Front Royal) – $600.00

Waynesboro Heritage Museum and The Historic Plumb House (The Waynesboro Heritage Foundation) (Waynesboro) – $1,500.00

Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library (Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library Foundation) (Staunton) – $2,500.00

