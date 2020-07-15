Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative Operation Round Up supports area organizations

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up Committee has awarded $18,500 in 11 grants to area organizations.

Operation Round Up is the cooperative’s charitable giving program. A committee of nine members and one cooperative employee review grant applications from nonprofits, schools and civic organizations, awarding those it feels are most deserving of financial support.

Funds for Operation Round Up come from all co-op members who voluntarily choose to round up their monthly bills to the nearest even dollar. SVEC assists with a corporate contribution toward grants.

The summer 2020 grant recipients, by county, are:

Augusta County

Augusta at Play: to increase accessible and inclusive play value at each Augusta County elementary school.

to increase accessible and inclusive play value at each Augusta County elementary school. Augusta Health Foundation: to provide financial support for cancer patients through the Cancer Care Bridge Fund.

to provide financial support for cancer patients through the Cancer Care Bridge Fund. Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation: to support Lunch 2 Go, a program that seeks to address the pervasiveness of food insecurity on campus.

Page County

Page Free Clinic: to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) and diabetic supplies.

to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) and diabetic supplies. Page One: to provide emergency fuel assistance to Page County households and individuals.

Rockingham County

Sadie Rose Foundation: for operational expenses toward offering support to families and individuals who have lost a child, including through pregnancy loss and miscarriage.

for operational expenses toward offering support to families and individuals who have lost a child, including through pregnancy loss and miscarriage. Salvation Army Corps of Harrisonburg: to help fund the replacement of equipment in its shelter kitchen.

to help fund the replacement of equipment in its shelter kitchen. Way to Go Inc.: to provide essential transportation services to low-income workers in Rockingham County.

Shenandoah County

Grandparents as Parents: to assist families with food, loss of shelter, medical and/or emotional needs.

Winchester/Frederick County

Families Reaching Out Group: to pay for a week’s worth of clothing for foster children, to include tops/bottoms, pajamas, underwear, shoes and more.

to pay for a week’s worth of clothing for foster children, to include tops/bottoms, pajamas, underwear, shoes and more. Winchester Presbyterian Church: to support the Helper Fund, which provides emergency assistance to area residents.

Operation Round Up launched in the fall of 2017. To date, nearly $90,000 in contributions have been made. Additional information, including the methods in which people can contribute to the program, is available at www.svec.coop/ORU.

The next grant cycle will be in early 2021.

Chartered in 1936, SVEC serves approximately 98,000 meters in the counties of Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Highland, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren and the City of Winchester in Virginia. Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative was the first electric cooperative chartered in Virginia. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. SVEC supports our armed services and veterans in employment opportunities.

