Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative highlights best ways to report outages

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative encourages members to become familiar with how to report power outages and the process crews will take to restore service.

How to Report Outages: Widespread, lengthy outages are possible during major weather events such as the one in the forecast. In these situations, it’s important to know the ways outages can be reported:

By Phone: 1-800-234-7832

1-800-234-7832 Online: Outage Center at svec.coop

Outage Center at svec.coop Mobile: On the free MySVEC app

Members should not report outages over SVEC’s social media channels. Our operations team must receive official outage notification through one of the three methods listed above. Additionally, “blinking” of lights may occur, which is a normal condition during a weather event such as this. Co-op members do not need to report blinking lights in these circumstances.

After Hours Calls: Members who contact the cooperative via telephone outside of regular hours (7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday) may be connected to a call center. The representatives from the call center are responsible for taking notes, when necessary, to share with an SVEC member service representative. The call center will not be able to provide any additional information to the member reporting an outage, such as an update on storm restoration. For the latest information, SVEC regularly updates its social media channels and sends media releases several times a day.

Restoration Process: Crews will work as quickly and safely as possible to restore service. The cooperative prioritizes restoration by first working scenes that will bring the most people back on. While members can often find an estimated time for restoration on SVEC’s outage map, this information may not be available during a large-scale outage situation. Please keep in mind unsafe road conditions may increase SVEC’s response time to outages.

