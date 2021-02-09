Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative awards $22,500 to area organizations

The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative Operation Round Up Committee has awarded $22,500 in grants to 14 area organizations.

The 10-person panel, composed of nine members and an SVEC employee, uses funds from co-op members who voluntarily round up their bills to the nearest even dollar. SVEC assists with a corporate contribution.

After the committee meeting on Feb. 3, the total amount awarded now exceeds $110,000 since the co-op started the charitable program in 2017.

2021 recipients

Augusta County

Health Equipment Loan Program: To enhance its standard sanitation procedures with the purchase of new equipment, which is loaned at no cost to those in need.

To enhance its standard sanitation procedures with the purchase of new equipment, which is loaned at no cost to those in need. Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity: To provide critical home repairs for families most in need.

Highland County

Highland Medical Center: To assist with costs associated with holding COVID vaccination clinics.

Page County

Arise of Page County: To provide needed shelter, meals and a safe place for homeless area residents.

To provide needed shelter, meals and a safe place for homeless area residents. Page Alliance for Community Action: To support paying an instructor who will provide free swim lessons at Hawksbill Recreation Park in Stanley.

Rockingham County

Briery Branch Community Club: For landscaping around the club, the only gathering place for meetings, reunions, receptions and the like.

For landscaping around the club, the only gathering place for meetings, reunions, receptions and the like. James Madison University Foundation: To support the university’s Valley Scholars program in its effort to hold a summer camp entitled “Solar Challenge Project – Exploring Solar Energy.”

To support the university’s Valley Scholars program in its effort to hold a summer camp entitled “Solar Challenge Project – Exploring Solar Energy.” Lacey Spring Community Food Pantry: To help fund the enclosing of the Edom United Methodist Church pavilion to make it warmer and drier during the winter months.

Shenandoah County

Shenandoah Alliance for Shelter: To supplement its in-house utility assistance program to assist families or households struggling to pay their bill because of COVID-related conditions.

Strasburg Community Library: To help fund basic needs, such as ink cartridges, large print books, audio books and staffing.

Warren County

Warren County Habitat for Humanity: To assist with costs of its homeownership education program for low-income families.

Winchester/Frederick County

Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity: To expand its critical home repair program into Shenandoah County.

To expand its critical home repair program into Shenandoah County. Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum: To support programming that encourages learning through play at the Winchester-based children’s museum.

To support programming that encourages learning through play at the Winchester-based children’s museum. Wheels for Wellness: To provide access and transportation to health care, at no cost, to clients of the organization formerly known as Faith in Action.

Additional information, including the methods in which people can contribute to the program, is available at www.svec.coop/ORU.

Applications for the next grant cycle are now being accepted and will be reviewed in June.

