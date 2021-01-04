Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative alerts members that paper bills may arrive late

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative is aware of the late delivery of electric bills for some members because of ongoing challenges facing the U.S. Postal Service.

SVEC members have several ways to view their account information or pay their balance:

Enroll in EZ Pay: This payment option allows the amount of the electric bill to be automatically deducted from a member’s bank account. This optional, secure, safe and free service means the member no longer needs to write a check, go to a payment center, use a stamp or worry about late payment.

This payment option allows the amount of the electric bill to be automatically deducted from a member’s bank account. This optional, secure, safe and free service means the member no longer needs to write a check, go to a payment center, use a stamp or worry about late payment. Download the MySVEC App: Available for both Android and iOS devices, this free mobile app allows members to view and pay their current balance (along with other features such as reporting an outage and receiving outage restoration information).

Available for both Android and iOS devices, this free mobile app allows members to view and pay their current balance (along with other features such as reporting an outage and receiving outage restoration information). Set Up an Online Account: Members can visit svec-online.coop and register their account to access their information, pay online or enroll in SVEC programs.

Members can visit svec-online.coop and register their account to access their information, pay online or enroll in SVEC programs. Call 1-800-234-7832: Members can access their account balance and make payments over the phone.

It’s important to remember that SVEC is not disconnecting residential members for nonpayment during this time. The co-op asks these members to pay what they can, when they can until operations get back to normal.

Per recent General Assembly action, nonresidential members are no longer covered by the disconnection moratorium. These members should contact the cooperative for more information on payment arrangements

Members can follow along for updates by visiting svec.coop and the cooperative’s social media channels.

Chartered in 1936, SVEC serves approximately 98,000 meters in the counties of Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Highland, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren and the City of Winchester in Virginia. Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative was the first electric cooperative chartered in Virginia.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. SVEC supports our armed services and veterans in employment opportunities.

