Shenandoah Valley business accelerator program announces first cohort

Nine companies have been selected to participate in the Shenandoah Valley’s first virtual accelerator program for businesses that are ready to scale.

Managed by Staunton Creative Community Fund, a non-profit organization that supports entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship regionally, Startup Shenandoah Valley is a virtual acceleration program that supports entrepreneurs with scalable business ideas, particularly those focused on Region 8’s traded sectors of light manufacturing, food processing, agriculture, technology, and professional services.

S2V received more than 30 applications for the program and narrowed that list down to nine companies with high-growth potential.

“We are committed to local entrepreneurs because they create the companies that bring new wealth and economic growth to our region,” said Ryan Hall, entrepreneurial ecosystem builder with SCCF. “This growth comes in the form of jobs, increased revenues, and a vibrant local business sector.”

Community members are invited to virtually meet the first S2V cohort on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Registration is free, but space is limited.

TO REGISTER: https://sccfva.eventbrite.com.

QUESTIONS? hello@stauntonfund.org.

