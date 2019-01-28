Shenandoah Valley Art Center features student artwork in February

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center, during the month of February, is exhibiting in the Cabell/Arehart Gallery the student artworks from The Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School Arts and Humanities Program.

The program, begun in the fall of 2002, offers area students a creative environment to further their study in the visual arts or theatre arts and humanities. Students apply to attend SVGS for their junior and senior years of high school and present a portfolio as the largest percentage of their application score.

Visual art students in the program hail from Staunton and Augusta County high schools, spending each morning taking courses in art history, humanities, and studio production, before returning to their home high schools for afternoon classes.

One of the two studio courses is taught by local artists, giving the students the opportunity not only to learn about specific media and techniques, but also to gain insight into the life of a working artist.

Additionally, gallery visits, field trips, and exhibition preparation give our students more hands-on experiences in all aspects of the art world.

This show was designed to teach the students the process of preparing for an exhibition, and students are involved in every step of the process. Curatorial decisions were made collaboratively with the instructor, and students were responsible for preparing their pieces for hanging, creating wall labels, delivering the artwork to the gallery and assisting with the resulting arrangement.

This show is a result of their combined efforts to professionally display their work. Each student in the Visual Arts Department is represented with at least one piece in the show. An additional feature of this year’s show is a “Telephone” Series.

Inspired by the children’s game Telephone; one artist “started” the series, shared their piece to ONE peer only, with a brief explanation. The second artist created a reaction piece inspired by the first artist’s work then shared their resulting piece with the third artist.

The series of 16 pieces will be revealed to ALL the artists, including the instructor, on the night of the SVAC Opening Celebration! We hope you can join us and meet the artists on February 2 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

In the Hallway Gallery, the tribute to art education continues with an exhibition of artwork by the Blue Ridge Virginia Art Education Association showcasing its members from the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains.

The exhibit is an intriguing look into the creative process of educators. It is a rich tapestry of artwork that represents lives involved in the daily practice of nurturing young artists who will determine the evolution of art in the future.

In the Members’ Gallery, the theme RED will be interpreted by SVAC members through a variety of media and creative ideas. These artists too, will be available to greet and answer questions at the upcoming opening!

Check out the SVAC sponsored classes for the month of February! For the young artist, the ever-popular Saturday Art for Kids is designed as a program that expands upon art offered in school or as an art experience for the home schooled.

The classes are taught by artists who are amazing with kids. All supplies and snacks are included for children ages 6 – 10. Due to heavy demand, children must be registered on the SVAC website or by calling 949-7662. . (February 2, 9, 16, & 23, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., $15 per class)

Open studio opportunities in the Virginia Ross Education Studio are available to printmakers and ceramic artists.

Access to top of the line clay and printmaking equipment and space to work will be furnished for $60 per quarter.

Apply on line at www.SVACart.com.

The art center is a retail alliance partner with the Artisan Center of Virginia and an ACV Trail Site. In the SVAC Gift Shop you can find the perfect creative gift in fiber, jewelry, wood, glass, pottery, and more by juried artisans from Virginia and SVAC member artists.

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center is located in downtown Waynesboro at 122 S. Wayne Avenue. Galleries are open to the public 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (540) 949-7662 or visit www.svacart.com.