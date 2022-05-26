Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center trustees hire director

Published Thursday, May. 26, 2022, 9:45 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Alidia Vane has been named the new director of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center.

Vane is currently serving as the assistant to the borough commissioner for the New York City Parks Department. In her position she is responsible for scheduling, community outreach, and conducting community meetings within the borough of the Bronx. She also leads a diverse group of employees in the development of policies and procedures ensuring that high quality park standards are being met every day.

Vane has a passion for working with animals and has served as a volunteer in her local animal shelter and understands the importance of programs that improve the lives of pets and their owners.

Vane holds a bachelor of arts in politics from New York University, a master of arts in teaching from Relay Graduate School of Education, and is currently finishing her master of public administration degree from Baruch College.

“As Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro continue to invest in and reorganize the animal services center, the trustees are pleased to have someone with Alidia’s background and education as well as her passion for animals as our next director,” Augusta County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald said.

Vane will begin her duties on July 5.

Like this: Like Loading...