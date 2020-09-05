Shenandoah University’s slasher flick headed for big screen, DVD

Published Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020, 3:22 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

“GetAWAY,” the low-budget horror flick co-produced by The Film Studio at Shenandoah, will get a big-screen debut at The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Winchester this month and a DVD/Blu-Ray release in December.

Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, has picked up North American digital and video-on-demand rights to the indie horror flick. The film was written and directed by Blayne Weaver (“6 Month Rule,” “Cut To The Chase”) and produced by pro cinematographer Chad McClarnon (“Daddy’s Little Girl”) and Paul DiFranco of The Film Studio at Shenandoah (“Santa Girl”).

Weaver’s company Secret Identity Pictures will retain domestic theatrical rights with plans for a limited release to theaters and drive-ins this fall.

The Alamo will premiere “GetAWAY” at 7:35 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, and at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. Additional showings will be held through Thursday, Sept. 17. Gravitas will release the film digitally and on DVD/Blu-Ray on Dec. 22.

“Getting distribution for ‘GetAWAY’ is such a huge accomplishment for The Film Studio at Shenandoah, the film department, and the university,” said Weaver, who is also director in residence for Shenandoah’s film program. “This film wasn’t made like ‘Santa Girl,’ with a budget and name-actors from Los Angeles. This film was shot on a super-low budget and stars student actors from the Shenandoah Conservatory. Getting this film a theatricial, DVD, Blu-Ray and digital release is a huge accomplishment that everyone at Shenandoah should be proud of.”

The movie tells the story of young actress Maddie, who needs a getaway from campus to help mend her broken heart. Her best friend lands her a role in the student slasher flick shooting over the weekend at a camp deep in the Virginia forest. It’s the perfect place to unwind. However, before the film’s crew can shoot their first frame, their production gains an unwelcome new crew member who is out for blood. Props go missing, equipment is stolen, and the bodies pile up. The cast and crew turn on each other as they fight for their lives trying to escape the slaughter while the bloodthirsty psychopath shoots each grisly demise for his own perverted movie.

Described as a terrifyingly twisting meta-slasher film-within-a film-within-a-film, “GetAWAY” will keep audiences guessing until the end.

“GetAWAY” stars three Shenandoah instructors and 23 student actors, including former and current students Emma Norville, Danielle Carrozza, Franchesca Contreras, Kyle Mangold and Michael Recchia. Twelve students served on the crew. The movie was filmed during the Fall 2018 semester at various spots on main campus, the Shenandoah River Campus at Cool Spring Battlefield and at Buffalo Gap Retreat in West Virginia.

Related

Comments