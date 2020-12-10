Shenandoah University, Washington Justice team up in new esports partnership

Shenandoah University has entered into a partnership with the Washington Justice, the professional Overwatch League team representing the DMV region, the first partnership of its kind between an Overwatch League team and a university.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our students and Shenandoah to work with a first-class esports organization like the Washington Justice,” said Joey Gawrysiak, Director of Esports at Shenandoah. “This partnership will prepare our students to work in the esports industry with real-world experiences and networking opportunities. The Washington Justice and their incredible staff recognize the opportunities esports brings students beyond gaming and we couldn’t be more excited about what this partnership will bring to both Shenandoah University and the Justice. This is just another step we are taking to grow our esports program at SU and what sets us apart from other programs.”

The partnership will launch at the beginning of 2021 and will conclude at the end of summer 2022.

Through this partnership, the Washington Justice, owned by Mark Ein, will provide internship opportunities for Shenandoah students over the course of the school year. Internships will focus on business operations, team operations, sponsorships, or marketing.

The Washington Justice will also host live and online events throughout the year to provide Shenandoah University students the opportunity to gain work experience in the areas of event production, social media management, and business development. These opportunities, in combination with jointly developed career development events, will enable Shenandoah students to gain invaluable experience as they look to pursue careers in esports.

“I’m incredibly excited to be partnering with Shenandoah University, an institution that has been a true leader in accepting and fostering esports, both academically and competitively, at the collegiate level,” said Grant Paranjape, vice president of Esports Business at Washington Justice.

“Through this partnership, we aim to provide Shenandoah students with real, tangible industry experience, so they can be well-equipped for their first career following graduation,” Paranjape said. “We have had the unique privilege of interacting with many of Shenandoah’s students already, and by combining the excellent education they are receiving in the classroom with hands-on experience at a major esports franchise, we believe we can truly offer students the best in-class opportunity to equip themselves for a successful career in the esports industry.”

