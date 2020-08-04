Shenandoah University to hold anti-racism forum for educators, leaders

Join Shenandoah University and a panel of three university alumni educators for the inaugural Anti-Racism and Equity Forum for Educators and Community Leaders.

The forum, being held from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5, welcomes educators and community leaders to explore, discuss and plan ways to sustain anti-racist and equitable practices in K-12 schools.

“The forum will include specific guidance for leaders in supporting parents, teachers, students and the community in identifying and denouncing hidden racism and inequitable practices,” said Deran R. Whitney, Ed.D, assistant professor of educational leadership at Shenandoah. “While one forum will not be able to change policies and perhaps practices, our goal is to raise the level of awareness and to provide a safe and supportive space for school and community leaders to explore, discuss and sustain anti-racism and equitable practices.”

The session will be led by three Shenandoah alumni educational leaders who are working to advance equity in their school systems: Carl A. Rush, M.S.Ed., equity coordinator at Winchester Public Schools; Veronique N. Walker, Ed.D., associate superintendent of equity and inclusion at Berkeley County Schools in West Virginia; and Manuel Gómez Portillo, M.S.Ed., equity lead for the Office of ESOL Services at Fairfax County Public Schools.

The forum is hosted by Shenandoah University’s Department of Leadership Studies.

“We believe that as a department in the Division of Education and Leadership, particularly in Leadership Studies, we have a responsibility to provide resources to educational and community leaders regarding how we can improve our community and best prepare school leaders to assist in decreasing and eliminating racism and inequities in schools,” Dr. Whitney said.

The session will be held online via Zoom. RSVP now to receive the participation link.

