Shenandoah University-sponsored symposium helps leaders steer nonprofits in challenging times

On Tuesday, Oct. 16, area leaders of local nonprofit organizations are invited to come together to learn how to better navigate the challenges they face.

The Nonprofit Governance Symposium, “Survival: Navigating Changing Times,” will be held from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Stimpson Auditorium in Halpin-Harrison Hall at Shenandoah University.

“The symposium offers a rich, yet compact, learning opportunity for nonprofit leaders,” said Jill Lindsey, Ph.D., director of the School of Education and Leadership. “Attendees will find valuable networking time to meet with one another. Nonprofit sectors, including health, housing, culture, faith-based, education, social services and many more, come together to share common challenges and insights.”

Keynotes and breakout sessions will address issues facing nonprofits, such as decreased funding in the midst of increased community needs, fundraising, organizational success, leadership development, advocacy, social media advertising, strategic planning tactics and new financial standards.

The day starts at 8 a.m. with registration, a continental breakfast and networking. The keynote address “Tradition to Transformation Principles: The 12 Critical Elements to Every Organization’s Success” is from 8:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. and is led by Sherri Yoder and Crystel Lynn Smith, leaders in corporate training and personal and professional development. The talk addresses what businesses must do to get top talent in today’s work environment.

Five seminars will then be held concurrently from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and again between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Lunch and networking will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

A second keynote presentation, “Whining and Moaning and Groaning…Engaging Your Board and Volunteers in Fundraising,” will be held by consultant Jane Stein from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost to attend is $30. Day-of registration is $35. Students pay $15.

The symposium is being offered by the Nonprofit Alliance of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, with co-sponsorship from Shenandoah University and the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The mission of the Nonprofit Alliance is to strengthen leadership, promote visibility and positively impact the nonprofit sector in the region.

The Nonprofit Alliance is supported by Shenandoah University, including the School of Education & Leadership, the Center for Leadership in the Public and Nonprofit Sectors, and the Center for Public Service and Scholarship. The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley is the fiscal sponsor of the Nonprofit Alliance.

