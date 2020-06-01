Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons denounces racial injustice

Published Monday, Jun. 1, 2020, 3:19 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Statement from Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons on the murder of George Floyd.

“As a university president, a mother, an American, and a human being I am horrified and outraged by last week’s senseless killing of George Floyd and the daily racist attacks on Black men and women in our society. For anyone to lose their life, be judged, or have opportunities denied based on the color of their skin — THIS IS NOT OKAY!

“When we say “SU Rises,” we mean that here at Shenandoah, EVERYONE rises. The way we rise is through hearing the concerns and needs of our community. We are here to listen, to understand, and to institute the changes needed to ensure that Shenandoah is a beacon of equity and antiracism, and that everyone within our community takes that dedication to equity out into the world.

“No matter the program of study, a Shenandoah education teaches us that every neighbor, every patient, every audience member, every client, every person deserves to be treated with kindness and respect. And that until we view each other with love, until we see each other as equal, until we value the worth of each individual, we cannot be fully effective as healthcare providers, performers, teachers, police officers, entrepreneurs, voters, neighbors or activists.

“Our strategic plan calls for Shenandoah to establish a campus culture of “compassion, responsibility, advocacy, and justice, which graduates are inspired to replicate in communities beyond Shenandoah.”

“Shenandoah students, alumni, faculty and staff are doing that right now across the country as they stand up and speak out against racial injustice. They are angry…..and so am I. Every person deserves equal access to a great education. And each Shenandoah student who walks across that graduation stage deserves to join a society that gives each person, regardless of skin color, an equal chance at a long, safe, fulfilling life. Know that your university stands with you. Shenandoah is unequivocal in its commitment to Black lives and antiracism.”

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments