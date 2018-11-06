Shenandoah University names Scott Hackett interim men’s soccer coach

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Shenandoah University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Bridget Lyons, Ph.D, announced Tuesday that Scott Hackett has been appointed as the interim head men’s soccer coach.

Hackett, who has been the Hornets top assistant for the past three seasons, takes on the interim role for the second time.

From November 2016 through January 2017, Hackett guided the program during its previous transition period.

As the interim head coach, Hackett will head up the Hornets recruiting efforts, supervise the academic progress of the program’s student-athletes and assist department administrators with the completion of the 2019 schedule.

“I am very happy that Scott has agreed take on this added responsibility,” Dr. Lyons stated. “We have made excellent progress with our program the past couple of years and it is important to build upon that momentum.

“I look forward to working with him in the coming months as we move forward with the program.”

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment