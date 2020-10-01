Shenandoah University hoops adds Kirkendoll to staff

Shenandoah University men’s basketball coach Adam Walsh has added former Centenary College star Travion Kirkendoll to his coaching staff.

Kirkendoll, who played for Walsh at Centenary, comes to Shenandoah after one year as an assistant coach at his alma mater.

Prior to that experience, the Campti, La. native played one season of professional basketball with the Al Hilal Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He helped lead his club to a third place showing in the regular season and onto the club playoffs.

At Centenary, Kirkendoll was a three-time first team All-SCAC pick, the CC Athlete of the Year for 2016-17 and a 2015 DIIINews Top Ten Freshman selection.

He finished his Gents career No. 5 all-time in both scoring and steals.

“I am so excited to have Travion join our family here at Shenandoah,” Walsh said. “He is family and he knows what we are about. Having provided him a platform as a player in which he flourished, I am thrilled to help him take this career step. Travion is a man of faith and high character who will be an amazing mentor to our student-athletes both on- and off-the-court.

With the Hornets, he is involved in all aspects of the program including practice and game management, player development and student-athlete recruitment. He starts his full-time duties immediately.

