Shenandoah University holding fireworks show during Apple Blossom Festival

Published Monday, Apr. 26, 2021, 8:38 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Shenandoah University will host a fireworks show during the 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.

Shenandoah Lights Up the Night Fireworks Display will be held at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1. In the event of heavy rain, the fireworks will be delayed until Sunday, May 2.

“In the midst of this incredibly challenging year, there is still so much to celebrate,” said President Tracy Fitzsimmons. “The fireworks are a Festival favorite and one of the few free Apple Blossom events, which means they are accessible to everyone. By hosting this event, we hope to continue this wonderful tradition for all of Winchester — and we are counting on folks to enjoy the fireworks socially distanced, with masks on, please.”

Festival officials said they were grateful for Shenandoah and its trustees for hosting the free event.

“Shenandoah University continues to make a positive impact on the Winchester-Frederick County community,” said a statement provided by Apple Blossom Executive Director Brad Veach. “From opening up the James R. Wilkins Athletic & Events Center as a COVID vaccination site to investing funds to improve public facilities in Jim Barnett Park, SU oftentimes leads the way to address the needs of our community.”

Shenandoah is excited to offer and open this fireworks show to the broader community, but we are encouraging, based on the size of our campus and its proximity to the main thoroughfare, that on-campus viewing be limited. To ensure that we comply with Commonwealth guidelines, please view the fireworks from several convenient parking areas around town, and on grounds such as Jim Barnett Park.

Some roads on campus will be restricted or closed on Friday night and on Saturday.

Related

Comments