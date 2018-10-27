Shenandoah University fires men’s soccer coach

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Shenandoah University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Bridget Lyons, Ph.D. announced Friday that Matt Smith has been relieved of his duties as head men’s soccer coach.

Smith, the fifth head coach in program history, led the Hornets to eight wins in his two seasons at the helm of the program.

The program won six games this fall, its best season since 2007. That total also included a program-best three ODAC victories.

Shenandoah returns 24 players next fall to the team.

“We have made great strides in our men’s soccer program in the past two years,” Dr. Lyons said. “We are going to conduct a national search for a new coach that can continue to advance the program and is committed to the Division III ideal.”

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment