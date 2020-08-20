Shenandoah University celebrates largest first-year class

Approximately 1,000 residential students are moving into their Shenandoah University residence halls during the university’s multi-day move-in process from Tuesday, Aug. 18 through Saturday, Aug. 22.

While it is too early to confirm the number of new students Shenandoah University will enroll this year, it is expected that this will be the university’s largest incoming first-year class ever with more than 530 students. In 2019, there were 514 first-time, degree-seeking first-year students.

In total, Shenandoah will have around 755 new undergraduates this year, which includes both first-year and transfer students. In addition, Shenandoah will welcome its second-largest incoming graduate class with 577 students. Fall enrollment numbers will not be finalized and official until a census is taken in early October.

This year, all residential students will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival to campus. They will then remain in their residence halls until their results are available and will be required to wear a face covering and to follow strict social distancing guidelines during this time. Students who receive positive test results for COVID-19 will be moved into one of several designated isolation rooms, equipped with a private bathroom, campus Wi-Fi, and meal options.

Recently, Shenandoah began leasing the property and buildings previously occupied by the Perkins Restaurant and the Clarion Inn & Conference Center located on Millwood Avenue and Mall Boulevard across from the university’s main campus. These buildings, known as South Campus Commons, provide 139 single rooms and a second dining hall.

The university also welcomes its first students to The Q and Dove’s Nest II — two new buildings in The Village, which houses upperclassmen.

Additional stats

The top three states where new first-year students come from are Virginia (60%), Maryland (14.4%) and Pennsylvania (6.5%), with 27 states represented overall. This includes students from California (3), Washington State (1), Texas (1), Hawaii (1) and Colorado (3).

Of those who disclosed their racial and/or ethnic background, 29.5% of the incoming first-year class and 35% of the incoming transfer class identify as Black, Indigenous or a Person of Color (BIPOC).

78% of transfer students are from Virginia. Maryland is the next state with the most incoming transfer students, followed by West Virginia. Fifteen states are represented overall in this year’s transfer class, including students from Georgia, California, and Texas.

This year, Shenandoah University is housing 1,062 students.

This is more than 95 percent occupancy.

This is the fourth time Shenandoah University has had a bed count of more than 1,000.

The university has eight residence halls on main campus, five residences in The Village, a residence hall in downtown Winchester, and a new residence hall called South Campus Commons (formerly the Clarion) located across Millwood Avenue from the university’s main campus.

