Shenandoah University Athletics announces completion of 22 Tough campaign

Published Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, 4:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Shenandoah University Athletics announced Friday morning the completion of its “22 Tough” campaign.

The seven-day campaign to provide support for the university’s 22 teams exceeded all of its financial and participatory goals.

“We are so thankful for the support of our alumni, parents, fans, faculty/staff, and current students,” Athletics Director Dr. Bridget Lyons said. “Each group stepped up to help us make this campaign so successful.

“At the start of this campaign, we primarily wanted to remind everyone that we are practicing and preparing for a return to competition. However, the campaign reminded us that there are numerous people that support us from near and far.

“Our athletics department is stronger because of this support and we are so appreciative of all that were able to help us with ’22 Tough’.”

Participants in the campaign will all receive a virtual jersey via email customized with their name and the number 22. Those graphics should be sent by Friday, Oct. 23.

All 22 intercollegiate athletic programs began practice within the last month under guidelines set by the CDC, the NCAA, the ODAC, and the university. Game schedules for the spring 2021 seasons for all sports are in the process of being finalized.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments