Shenandoah U. football season opener canceled

The Shenandoah University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Tuesday that its season opening football game scheduled for this Saturday has been canceled.

The Hornets were scheduled to host Methodist University on Saturday at 1 p.m., but the Monarchs will be unable to make the trip because of Hurricane Dorian.

Methodist University officials officially closed their campus for the remainder of the week beginning today and also cancelled or postponed all intercollegiate athletics practices and contests.

Shenandoah will now open its 20th season of intercollegiate football next Saturday, Sept. 14, at N.C. Wesleyan in a noon non-league contest.

