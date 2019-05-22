Shenandoah Speedway announces legends race, Twin 50s for June 1 Veterans Classic

Shenandoah Speedway will honor active military, veterans, first responders, and those lost fighting for our freedom with the inaugural Veterans Classic on June 1.

Super Cup Stock Series returns to the 3/8ths mile for the first time since 2013 for Twin 50s along with a special $2200 to win INEX Legends race. USAC Eastern Midgets and Bandos are also scheduled to compete.

The event commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings, also known as D-Day, on June 6th, 1944. The First 300 fans will get a military flag. The state of Virginia lost many men out of the 5,000 casualties suffered. Officials from the Shenandoah Speedway and Veterans Classic will also be attending the D-Day Memorial in Bedford, VA to pay their respects.

Three dollars from every ticket sold will be donated to three Veterans charities in the region. General Admission tickets are $15 for adults while half-price for Kids & Veterans. Active Military, Wounded Warriors, and First Responders are free. 100% of the monies collected will go to the charities.

The twin 50s for the Super Cup Stock Car Series will be the fifth and sixth green flags in its 11-year history at the scenic 3/8ths mile speedway. The 2019 season has seen two different winners. Allen Purkhiser won both twin races at Dominion Raceway before Kevin Kromer swept Southern National. 22 different drivers have taken a green flag this year.

The $2200 to win INEX Legends race will also pay $450 for second and $350 for third, all paid in cash in victory lane by promoter Jeffrey Thielscher. It will be a 50 lap feature across two 25-lap segments. It is expected to be one of the largest in the state in 2019 as it compliments the schedules across the region.

USAC Eastern Midgets have competed at Shenandoah Speedway on a regular basis for several years. Their 2018 champion was Jessica Bean who has ten career wins but only a best finish of fourth this season.

Announcer Steven Blakesley will travel from California to handle announcing and media duties. Blakesley serves as the host for Madera Racing on MAVTV along with public address announcing at All American Speedway.

Action will get underway on Friday night with an open practice session with pit passes available for $30. Practice will run from 3pm to dark. Racing on Saturday will begin at 7pm.

Shenandoah Speedway is located at 301 Precision Rd. Shenandoah, Virginia. 22849

Follow the speedway on Facebook for more information at: https://www.facebook.com/shenandoahspeedway

Additional information regarding the Super Cup Stock Car Series can be found at www.supercupstockcarseries.com, on Facebook by searching Super Cup Stock Car Series, Twitter (@SCSCSRacing), and Instagram (SCSCS_Racing).

For more information about this race or to contribute as a sponsor or charity partner, contact Jeff Thielscher at (661) 428-0911. Veterans Classic thanks RealFast.TV, DoubleTree Charlottesville, VA, shop.stacykessler.com, and Blakesley Sports Media for their support.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google