Shenandoah offers online opportunity for high school students

Published Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020, 8:03 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Shenandoah University has created a unique educational opportunity for high school seniors and high-performing juniors who are studying at home and wish to jump-start their college career.

Through the new Freshman Advanced Studies Track For High School Seniors, or F.A.S.Track, Shenandoah has created a condensed six-week spring term of online course offerings that are broadly transferable and meet general education requirements for most bachelor’s degrees. The courses are all online and are offered at a reduced cost—$250 per three-credit course compared to $900 per three-credit course.

F.A.S.Track classes run from April 14 through May 22, 2020. Registration closes Friday, April 10.

Courses are Introduction to Business, Introduction to Cybersecurity, Personal Finance, Composition, College Algebra, and Health Communication.

Students who enroll at Shenandoah in the fall 2020 term will receive a tuition credit for any of the F.A.S.Track courses completed (this includes Shenandoah students already admitted as freshmen for the fall 2020 term).

The program was created to provide high school students with an additional educational benefit while they’re studying at home due to school closures meant to stem the spread of COVID-19.

For more information, please visit su.edu/fastrack.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments