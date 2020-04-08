Shenandoah National Park will temporarily close

Published Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020, 5:21 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Shenandoah National Park is closed until further notice, upon the recommendations of the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia State Highways 211 and 33 will remain accessible to pass-through.

The National Park Service is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. The park will notify the public when it resumes full operations and provide updates on the park website: www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/alerts.htm and social media channels.

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Shenandoah National Park, including:

Visit the website for interactives, photo galleries, videos, and webcams: nps.gov/shen/learn/photosmultimedia/index.htm

Subscribe to the YouTube channel: youtube.com/user/ShenandoahNPS

Social media links: facebook.com/shenandoahnps/, https://twitter.com/ShenandoahNPS, and www.instagram.com/shenandoahnps/.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments