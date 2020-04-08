Shenandoah National Park will temporarily close
Shenandoah National Park is closed until further notice, upon the recommendations of the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia State Highways 211 and 33 will remain accessible to pass-through.
The National Park Service is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. The park will notify the public when it resumes full operations and provide updates on the park website: www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/alerts.htm and social media channels.
The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Shenandoah National Park, including:
- Visit the website for interactives, photo galleries, videos, and webcams: nps.gov/shen/learn/photosmultimedia/index.htm
- Subscribe to the YouTube channel: youtube.com/user/ShenandoahNPS
- Social media links: facebook.com/shenandoahnps/, https://twitter.com/ShenandoahNPS, and www.instagram.com/shenandoahnps/.
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
