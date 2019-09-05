Shenandoah National Park: Temporary closure of Whiteoak Canyon Parking Area

Shenandoah National Park will temporarily close the Whiteoak Canyon parking area on Route 600 in Madison County beginning Sept. 16.

The closure will remain in effect for approximately four weeks while a new bridge is being constructed. During this temporary closure there will be no access to the Whiteoak Canyon and Cedar Run trails from the park boundary. There will also be no emergency phone available at the trailhead. The only access will be from parking areas on Skyline Drive: the Whiteoak Canyon Trail parking area at mile 42.6 or the Hawksbill Gap parking area at mile 45.5.

The bridge across Cedar Run was severely damaged during heavy rains in 2018. The new bridge is being constructed as a collaborative effort between the Piedmont Environmental Council, Trout Unlimited and the landowner, Jimmy Graves of Graves Mountain Lodge. The new bridge will have the capability for fish to pass underneath which will improve the stream habitat and provide excellent visitor access to the Whiteoak Canyon and Cedar Run trails.

During this time of limited access to the Whiteoak and Cedar Run trails, we invite visitors to explore other waterfall options.

More information about Shenandoah’s waterfalls can be found at www.nps.gov/shen/ planyourvisit/waterfalls.htm.





