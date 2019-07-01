Shenandoah National Park temporarily closes Blackrock Hut/Shelter to overnight camping

Due to a recent incident where a bear tried to obtain a backpack inside a tent in a camping site at the Blackrock Hut/Shelter, off of the Appalachian Trail between Blackrock Summit Parking Area and Blackrock Gap (mile 84.8 and 87.0 on Skyline Drive), Shenandoah National Park has temporarily closed the eight designated campsites surrounding the shelter to overnight camping to minimize the potential for human-bear conflicts.

The overnight use of the hut is not affected by this closure. During this temporary closure, AT long distance hikers will be given the opportunity to camp at Dundo near the group camping sites. (mile 83.4 Skyline Drive). Because of the increased risk to camper and bear safety, the Superintendent has issued this temporary closure to overnight camping until July 11, 2019.

Report Incidents

If you become aware of a situation where a bear is “hanging out” in a campground or picnic area, where people are deliberately feeding a bear, or if you are involved in bluff charge situation or an actual contact incident – report it to park staff immediately. Emergency Line: 800-732-0911

More information can be found at:

