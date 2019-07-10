Shenandoah National Park selects Lisa Lebofsky for Artist-in-Residence Program

Shenandoah National Park announced the selection of Lisa Lebofsky as the July Artist-in-Residence.

Lebofsky is a nomadic plein air painter, collaborating with nature and people. She finds inspiration by traveling extensively, often to remote parts of the world, in order to immerse herself in different environments and cultures. To a great extent, these personal interactions inform what areas and what subject matter is ultimately painted.

Currently, Lebofsky is in the midst of a multi-year mission to travel around North America painting en plein air, to better know the changes happening in our environment and the people it is affecting.

“We are pleased to select a plein air painter for our Artist-in Residence Program. We look forward to having Lisa share her enthusiasm for the natural world and her talent with the visitors to Shenandoah National Park,” Superintendent Jennifer Flynn said.

The residency will run through July 26. Park visitors are invited to join Lisa for a public presentation on Saturday, July 20 at 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51 on Skyline Drive). The public presentation is suitable for visitors of all ages.

Shenandoah National Park is a jewel among National Park Service sites and offers a distinctive array of natural, cultural, and recreational opportunities for visitors. The Artist-in-Residence program is established in numerous National Park Service sites to inspire artists to create and share art that not only motivates and encourages millions of people to visit and explore, but also helps build awareness and develop stewardship of these beautiful public lands.

Shenandoah’s Artist-in-Residence program is supported by a generous donation from the Shenandoah National Park Trust. “Donors to the Shenandoah National Park Trust are proud to fund programs like Artist-in-Residence, which explore new opportunities to connect people with this remarkable landscape,” stated Shenandoah National Park Trust President Susan Sherman.

More information about the Artist–in-Residence program can be found on the park’s website at: https://www.nps.gov/shen/getinvolved/supportyourpark/artist-in-residence.htm

