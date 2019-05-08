Shenandoah National Park selects Julie Elkins for the May Artist-in-Residence Program

Shenandoah National Park announced the selection of Julie Elkins as the May Artist-in-Residence.

Elkins received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Craft and Material Studies from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2002. She first gained recognition for her porcelain sculptures exhibited at the Sculpture Objects Functional Art and Design Fair (SOFA) in Chicago in 2003. From there, her work made its way into permanent collections of The Mint Museum of Craft and Design, The Fuller Craft Museum, and the Kamn Teapot Foundation.

Working with porcelain, Elkins builds miniature worlds filled with layers of details. The imagery she gravitates towards includes places, people or events in her surroundings that have a particular, haunting, beauty or intangible mystery. She studies the intricate entanglements of history and the physical residue of the inescapable reality of the passing of time.

“We are pleased to select a sculptor for our Artist-in Residence Program. We look forward to the unique images she will create that are inspired by the surrounding beauty of Shenandoah National Park,” said Superintendent Jennifer Flynn.

Her residency will run through May 24. Park visitors are invited to join Julie for public demonstrations during Wildflower Weekend on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51 on Skyline Drive). The public presentations are suitable for visitors of all ages.

Shenandoah National Park is a jewel among National Park Service sites and offers a distinctive array of natural, cultural, and recreational opportunities for visitors. The Artist-in-Residence program is established in numerous National Park Service sites to inspire artists to create and share art that not only motivates and encourages millions of people to visit and explore, but also helps build awareness and develop stewardship of these beautiful public lands.

Shenandoah’s Artist-in-Residence program is supported by a generous donation from the Shenandoah National Park Trust. “Donors to the Shenandoah National Park Trust are proud to fund programs like Artist-in-Residence, which explore new opportunities to connect people with this remarkable landscape,” stated Shenandoah National Park Trust Executive Director Susan Sherman.

More information about the Artist–in-Residence program can be found on the park’s website at: https://www.nps.gov/shen/getinvolved/supportyourpark/artist-in-residence.htm

