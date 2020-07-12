Shenandoah National Park selects Jennifer Manzella as July Artist-in-Residence

Shenandoah National Park announced the selection of Jennifer Manzella, a printmaker, as the July Artist-in-Residence.

Because of Manzella’s experience living in a variety of environments, including several major northeast cities and thru- hiking the entire Appalachian Trail in 2003, she finds that the focus of her prints is about observing landscape, land use and the conflict within those places.

What is noticed when moving through a landscape or place is important for her and she make images based on that experience. Manzella’s residency will run through July 27.

During her residency, the Park will host a watch party featuring her work on their Facebook page with Manzella as a special guest to answer questions and interact with the audience.

Follow Shenandoah National Park on Facebook and YouTube for more details: www.facebook.com/shenandoahnps and www.youtube.com/user/ShenandoahNPS.

Shenandoah National Park is a jewel among National Park Service sites and offers a distinctive array of natural, cultural, and recreational opportunities for visitors. The Artist-in-Residence program is established in numerous National Park Service sites to inspire artists to create and share art that not only motivates and encourages millions of people to visit and explore, but also helps build awareness and develop stewardship of these beautiful public lands.

“We are pleased to select a woodblock artist for our Artist-in Residence Program,” Acting Superintendent Lewis Rogers said. “We look forward to the unique images she will create that are inspired by the surrounding beauty of Shenandoah National Park”.

Shenandoah’s Artist-in-Residence program is supported by a generous donation from the Shenandoah National Park Trust.

“Donors to the Shenandoah National Park Trust are proud to fund programs like Artist-in-Residence, which explore new opportunities to connect people with this remarkable landscape,” stated Shenandoah National Park Trust Executive Director Susan Sherman.

More information about the Artist–in-Residence program can be found on the park’s website at: www.nps.gov/shen/getinvolved/supportyourpark/artist-in-residence.htm and on social media channels: www.facebook.com/shenandoahnps, twitter.com/ShenandoahNPS, and www.instagram.com/shenandoahnps.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/ShenandoahNPS.

