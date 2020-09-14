Shenandoah National Park selects Harlan Butt, Paul Chojnowski for September Artist-in-Residence Program

Shenandoah National Park announced the selection of two artists for the Artist-in-Residence program in September.

Harlan Butt is a metalsmith and Paul Chojnowski creates fire drawings.

Butt is considered one of the world’s premier contemporary enamelists. Over the span of his forty-year career, he has appeared in dozens of exhibitions and his work is included in the collections of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London; the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra, the Shippo Art Museum in Ama-City, Japan; and the Renwick Gallery at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. As an enamelist who melds time-honored techniques, Harlan has transformed expectations of the medium.

Chojnowski began burning and scorching wood and paper to create his images in the early 1990s. Since then, his fire drawings have been shown in group and solo exhibitions in art centers, museums and galleries nationally. His current work evolved as a result of his conscious effort to embrace art historical traditions while rejecting the traditional processes.

Both residencies will run through Sept. 28.

Chojnowski will be hosting a watch party on Facebook during his residency.

Follow Shenandoah National Park on Facebook for more details at www.facebook.com/shenandoahnps/

Shenandoah National Park is a jewel among National Park Service sites and offers a distinctive array of natural, cultural, and recreational opportunities for visitors. The Artist-in-Residence program is established in numerous National Park Service sites to inspire artists to create and share art that not only motivates and encourages millions of people to visit and explore, but also helps build awareness and develop stewardship of these beautiful public lands.

Shenandoah’s Artist-in-Residence program is supported by a generous donation from the Shenandoah National Park Trust.

“Donors to the Shenandoah National Park Trust are proud to fund programs like Artist-in-Residence, which explore new opportunities to connect people with this remarkable landscape,” stated Shenandoah National Park Trust Executive Director Susan Sherman.

To learn more about the Trust, visit www.snptrust.org.

More information about the Artist–in-Residence program can be found on the park’s website at www.nps.gov/shen/getinvolved/supportyourpark/artist-in-residence.htm

