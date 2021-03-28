Shenandoah National Park plans prescribed burn

Fire managers at Shenandoah National Park plan to burn approximately 50 acres of Big Meadows sometime between March 29 and April 22, weather permitting.

A portion of Big Meadows (mile 51 on Skyline Drive), the open area across from Byrd Visitor Center, is burned each year for the purpose of maintaining the open vista by preventing encroachment from small trees and shrubs.

It is anticipated that it would take one day of operations to complete the project.

Prescribed burns are ignited by fire managers under a pre-determined set of conditions, including temperature, relative humidity, wind speed, wind direction, fuel moisture and resource availability. Most prescribed burns at Shenandoah National Park are conducted as interagency projects, with local support, under the guidance and direction of trained and experienced personnel from the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Virginia Department of Forestry.

Smoke from the burn may be visible in and around the Big Meadows area. Visitors driving in areas of smoke should take additional care by slowing down and ensuring their headlights are on.

All park facilities will remain open during the prescribed burn.

Access to Big Meadows will be restricted during the burn.

Check social media channels: www.facebook.com/shenandoahnps, twitter.com/ShenandoahNPS, www.instagram.com/shenandoahnps or the website www.nps.gov/shen to confirm when the burn will take place.

