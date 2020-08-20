Shenandoah National Park names Susan Danko for August Artist-in-Residence program

Shenandoah National Park announced the selection of Susan Danko, a contemporary landscape painter, as the August Artist-in-Residence.

Danko’s artwork is about the contemporary environment and her personal experiences related to the changing local landscape. Her observations of nature, and related research are an integral part of her artistic practice and serve as the foundation for the artwork that she makes.

With her artwork, she examines the power and fragility of nature while caught in this state of environmental flux. In creating her work, she hopes to raise awareness, and inspire a greater respect for the environment that we all share.

Danko’s residency will run through Sept. 6.

Follow Shenandoah National Park on Facebook at www.facebook.com/shenandoahnps for more details about her experience.

Shenandoah National Park is a jewel among National Park Service sites and offers a distinctive array of natural, cultural, and recreational opportunities for visitors. The Artist-in-Residence program is established in numerous National Park Service sites to inspire artists to create and share art that not only motivates and encourages millions of people to visit and explore, but also helps build awareness and develop stewardship of these beautiful public lands.

“We are pleased to select a contemporary landscape painter for our Artist-in Residence Program. We look forward to the unique images she will create that are inspired by the surrounding beauty of Shenandoah National Park,” Acting Superintendent Lewis Rogers said.

Shenandoah’s Artist-in-Residence program is supported by a generous donation from the Shenandoah National Park Trust.

“Donors to the Shenandoah National Park Trust are proud to fund programs like Artist-in-Residence, which explore new opportunities to connect people with this remarkable landscape,” said Shenandoah National Park Trust Executive Director Susan Sherman.

To learn more about the Trust, visit www.snptrust.org.

More information about the Artist–in-Residence program can be found on the park’s website at: www.nps.gov/shen/getinvolved/supportyourpark/artist-in-residence.htm.

