Shenandoah National Park launches two new high-definition 4K webcams 

The Shenandoah National Park has launched two new webcams to give anyone the opportunity to see fall colors or watch the snow fall from the comfort of home.

The “View From the Valley” webcam features a live-feed view of the park’s central portion from the Valley. Located near Luray, the webcam scans from Neighbor Mountain near Route 211 all the way south to Big Meadows, and captures the essence of Shenandoah National Park as an oasis of wild land in the east. The pre-set tour reveals iconic Blue Ridge Mountain crests including Marys Rock, Stony Man and Shenandoah National Park’s highest peak, Hawksbill.

The “Big Meadows Live” webcam replaces one of the long-term favorites atop the visitor center at Big Meadows. Rather than a fixed photo, this new, live-feed tour includes “stops” with zooms and wide shots capturing the splendor of the landscape in all seasons across the entire meadow, according to a news release.

Both webcams are full video, 4K, high definition.

The installation of the new webcams is made possible by the support of the Shenandoah National Park Association. SNPA is hosting the “View From the Valley” webcam from its new office/warehouse on Highway 340.

“It’s exciting for the Association to have a great location and the internet capacity to provide the Valley cam for visitors,” said Executive Director Greta Miller. “The mountain skyline is so beautiful from the Valley and watching the different seasons will be spectacular.

“The Big Meadows live cam is a great addition for visitors to experience the meadow, especially for those who may never be able to come in person. Both of these cameras will be a great asset to the park’s interpretive program, and SNPA is pleased to provide funding for this project.”

The webcams may be accessed from the Park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/shen/learn/photosmultimedia/webcams.htm