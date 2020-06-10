Shenandoah National Park increasing recreational access beginning Thursday

Shenandoah National Park is increasing recreational access and services beginning Thursday, when the park will be reopened to visitors 24 hours a day.

The backcountry, including shelters and huts, will be open for overnight camping. Backcountry campers should be self-reliant and review camping regulations online or at kiosks to self-register their backcountry permits.

Kiosks are located at Entrance Stations, Loft Mountain Wayside, North and South entry points of the Appalachian Trail, and the Old Rag Trailhead parking area.

Backcountry cabins will be available for weekend rental by the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club at net.

Campgrounds will open at 12 noon at a limited capacity to meet the Forward Virginia guidelines of a 20-foot separation between campsites to encourage distancing. There will be limited first come-first served sites at this time. No new reservations can be made but we will honor reservations previously made.

Old Rag and Whiteoak Canyon/Cedar Run circuit trails will reopen from both Skyline Drive and the boundary. Entrance fees will be collected at the boundary trailheads, unless you have a current pass, and parking will be limited to available parking spots in designated parking areas only. Vehicles parked along the roadside will be ticketed and towed.

Boundary trailheads will reopen. Vehicles parked illegally will be ticketed and towed.

Picnic Grounds will reopen at 12:00 p.m. noon. Dickey Ridge Picnic Grounds (mile 4.7) is currently closed and will reopen when construction activities are completed.

Beginning June 12, the Park will reopen access to:

The Park Storeat Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51) will open. It will operate 5 days a week (Thursday through Monday) from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. A limited number of patrons will be allowed at one time and masks will be required .

Concession-operated services by Delaware North will open as follows, masks will be required:

June 11: Elkwallow Wayside (mile 24), Skyland Lodge (mile 41.7 or 42.5), Big Meadows Showers and Woodyard (mile 51), Lewis Mountain Cabins and Campstore (mile 57.2), Loft Mountain Campstore (mile 79.5)

June 25: Big Meadows Lodge

June 26: Loft Mountain Wayside

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:

The picnic pavilion within Pinnacles Picnic Grounds (mile 36.6)

Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile 4.6) and the information desk and exhibit in Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51). Please download the park APP or print trail maps before visiting.

Massanutten Lodge and Rapidan Camp historic structures

The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Shenandoah National Park, the operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored.

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/prevention-tips, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

We have amazing virtual tours of Shenandoah National Park, all of the time, so for people who are still home schooling or not traveling at this time check out our website for interactives, photo galleries, videos, and webcams: www.nps.gov/shen/shen-love.htm

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website www.nps.gov/shen and social media channels: www.facebook.com/shenandoahnps, twitter.com/ShenandoahNPS, and www.instagram.com/shenandoahnps.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

Visit www.goshenandoah.com for updates about park concessioner Delaware North’s operations.

