Shenandoah National Park implements federal COVID-19 mask requirement

Shenandoah National Park is now requiring face masks in all park buildings and facilities.

The move was announced Thursday in line with President Biden’s executive order on Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing,

The order includes park visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, gift shops, restaurants, backcountry shelters, picnic pavilions and restrooms.

Masks are also required on NPS-managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, including crowded trailheads, narrow or busy trails, overlooks, and other areas of interest that draw large groups of visitors.

The public can find information about the requirement on the park website at www.nps.gov/shen and on signs throughout the park.

As conditions are subject to change, visitors should check the park’s website and social media channels for details on operations before they visit.

Other tips to recreate responsibly are available on NPS.gov. Park rangers are on duty to provide information, protect visitors and park resources and uphold this requirement.

